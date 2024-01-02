A Newport woman was arrested early Monday morning on a driving under the influence charge by Rhode Island State Police.

Police say 38-year-old Deborah Gonzalez was arrested at 1:21 am on Monday, January 1, following a motor vehicle stop on Admiral Kalbfus Road in Newport. She was charged with “Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor and/or Drugs B.A.C . 10 to . 15 — First Offense (Phase I: 0.102%, Phase II: 0.097%)”.

Gonzalez was transported to the Wickford Barracks, where she was processed, arraigned, and then released.

Please note that a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

