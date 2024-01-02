PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island lawmakers met Tuesday for the start of the state’s new Legislative session, with the top issues under consideration including investing in public transit and safe affordable housing, defending against climate change and weighing a call for same-day voter registration.

Advocates are also pushing lawmakers to act on gun safety initiatives by passing two bills — one that would require the secure storage of all firearms and a second that would ban the manufacture, sale and possession of assault-style weapons while providing current owners a pathway to keep their guns.

Speaker Joseph Shekarchi said he is hopeful Rhode Island has dodged a recession but warned that tough choices loom as federal pandemic relief funds dry up.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” he told fellow House members, adding that lawmakers must continue to address the challenge of creating more affordable housing while also confronting strains on the state’s health care system.

Among other bills being reintroduced during the new session are proposals to address driving under the influence. One would require the license plates of a vehicle be confiscated by police if the driver was arrested for driving while their license was suspended, revoked or cancelled for refusing to submit to a chemical test or for operating under the influence. Another proposal would increase sentences and fines for driving to endanger, resulting in death or personal injury.

Under a proposed “baby bond” bill, a child born in Rhode Island to a family eligible for Medicaid would receive a lump sum of money that would be invested by the state treasury until the child reaches 18 years of age.

The goal is to help lower-income families build wealth. When the child reaches 18, they can use the money to buy a home, pay for higher education or start a small business. A similar program has been created in Connecticut.