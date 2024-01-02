Dorothy J. (Karas) Boylan, 103, of Newport, died peacefully on December 30, 2023, reuniting with her husband, the late Francis T. Boylan, Sr., on their 56th wedding anniversary.

She was the daughter of the late Jeanette and George Karas of Denver, Colorado.

Born in Minneapolis, MN, she lived most of her early years in Chicago, Illinois.

Mrs. Boylan was a Navy Wave serving during World War II in New York City and continued in the Naval Air Reserve, Glenview, Illinois for 12 years.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Joseph P. Neville of Winthrop, MA, Steve Williams of Middletown, RI, Jim Williams of Plymouth MA, Christopher Williams of Newport/New York City and Kathy Williams of Portsmouth, RI, and her granddaughter Rebecca Hoppe and her husband Robert of Minneapolis, MN.

She is preceded in death by her beloved nephew Syd Williams and his wife Norma Williams.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 5, 2024, from 4-6 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph’s Church, Broadway & Mann Ave, Newport, RI.

Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery, Browns Lane, Middletown.

Donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph’s Soup Kitchen, 5 Mann Ave, Newport, RI 02840.