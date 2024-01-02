The real estate market in Newport County continues to show signs of resilience and modest activity over the past week, with ten properties changing hands before the new year, according to data from the statewide MLS. For prospective homeowners, the quest for the perfect property can be both thrilling and, at times, frustrating. The limited inventory trend in Newport County has been a recurring theme, with a scarcity of available homes impacting the choices for buyers. This situation has led to increased competition and, in some cases, higher prices.

One of the contributing factors to this limited inventory is the area’s popularity. Newport County’s scenic beauty, rich history, and diverse architectural styles have consistently attracted those seeking a coastal lifestyle or a quaint New England retreat. In fact, Pacaso recently ranked Newport as the top place for second homes within the luxury market. However, as demand continues to outpace the available supply, the challenge for both buyers and sellers becomes more pronounced.

While limited inventory can create hurdles for those entering the real estate market, there’s hope on the horizon. The anticipation is that 2024 may bring about a positive shift in the availability of homes for sale. Several factors contribute to this optimistic outlook. Take a look below to see what sold last week in Newport County.

Jamestown – 2 Clarkes Village Road Price: $1,625,000.00 Property Type: Contemporary Cottage Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 Square Footage: 2,860 Days on Market: 20



Jamestown – 228 Beacon Avenue Price: $950,000.00 Property Type: Ranch Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Square Footage: 1,424 Days on Market: 105



Newport – 40 E Bowery Street Price: $575,000.00 Property Type: Colonial Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2 Square Footage: 1,632 Days on Market: 6



Newport – 78 Rhode Island Avenue, Unit#1 Price: $2,013,000.00 Property Type: Condominium Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Square Footage: 2,293 Days on Market: 27



Newport – 27 High Street, Unit#6 Price: $1,100,000.00 Property Type: Loft / Condominium Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Square Footage: 1,469 Days on Market: 125



Newport – 66 Girard Avenue, Unit#204 Price: $329,000.00 Property Type: One Level Condominium Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Square Footage: 1,253 Days on Market: 62



Portsmouth – 293 Freedom Trail Drive Price: $679,000.00 Property Type: Cape Cod Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Square Footage: 1,597 Days on Market: 9



Portsmouth – 1 Aquidneck Avenue Price: $595,000.00 Property Type: Contemporary, Cottage Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Square Footage: 1,056 Days on Market: 6



Tiverton – 579 East Road Price: $611,100.00 Property Type: Cape Cod Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Square Footage: 1,461 Days on Market: 4



Tiverton – 44 Paul James Drive Price: $420,000.00 Property Type: Raised Ranch Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Square Footage: 1,534 Days on Market: 4



These recent transactions showcase the diversity of Newport County’s real estate offerings, providing homebuyers with a range of options to suit their preferences and lifestyles. Whether it’s the historic charm of Jamestown, the coastal allure of Newport, or the tranquility of Tiverton, Newport County remains an appealing destination for those seeking their dream home. For more information on these listings or to learn more about the local real estate market, please contact Tyler Bernadyn of RE/MAX RESULTS. He can be reached directly at 401-241-1851 or via email at TylerB@resultswithremax.com. Happy New Year!