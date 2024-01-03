Elizabeth R. “Betty” Williams, 95, of Middletown, RI, died on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, in Newport Hospital

She was the wife of Kenneth Williams.

Born in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Allen and Salome (Knauss) Stephens.

She traveled when she was younger and met Ken Williams whom she married. She was famous for her nut tasties which she loved to make. Betty loved gardening and she loved the Lord.

In addition to her husband Ken, she leaves their children Lori Williams of North Kingstown, RI and Jeffrey Williams and his wife Heather of Cambodia as well as three grandchildren Liesl, Linnea and Jared.

Betty was the sister of the late Ernest Stephens, Morris Stephens and Kathryn Tuel.

Her funeral will be held, Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 11:00AM in the Chapel at the John Clarke Retirement Center, 600 Valley Road, Middletown.

Donations in her memory may be made to the John Clarke Retirement Center, 600 Valley Road, Middletown, RI 02842.