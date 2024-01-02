Island Cinemas today announced that it will permanently close later this month, marking the end of more than thirty years of business in Middletown.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Island Cinemas 10 will be closing our doors permanently on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at the end of the business day,” Island Cinemas shared in a statement posted on Facebook.

“The building has been sold, and the theater lease was not renewed. We have been a part of this community for 30 years, as Holiday Cinemas 7 and then Island Cinemas 10. We would like to thank everyone who patronized our business along the way, we couldn’t have made it this long without all of you. We truly loved our customers,” Island Cinemas said.

A Newport Pickleball website says it will be opening this summer in the “previous Island Cinema location”.

Newport Pickleball is a state-of-the-art indoor/outdoor entertainment hub designed to cultivate an environment of enjoyment, camaraderie, and community engagement for patrons of all ages. Featuring 11 dedicated Pickleball courts, a private event space, lounge and bar, Newport Pickleball is the ideal year round destination. newportpickelball.com

With the closure, The JPT Film & Event Center is the last remaining movie theater on Aquidneck Island.