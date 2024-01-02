A 41-year-old man from Newport was arrested on Saturday, December 30 for disorderly conduct, according to the Newport Police Department.

Rafael De Jesus Ramos Sinay was arrested at 4:18 am on two charges – one count of disorderly conduct and one count of vandalism/malicious injury to property.

Other charges over the New Year’s weekend according to the Newport Police Department’s arrest and dispatch log stemmed from one other arrest on Saturday and one arrest on Monday, January 1.

Maximilian Ringseisen, age 42 of Newport, was arrested at 8:50 pm on Saturday on a charge of first offense driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Jared Dame, age 38 of Portsmouth, was arrested at 11:51 pm on Monday on a charge of first offense driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Please note that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

DISPATCH LOG

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.