The Newport City Council is set to interview five applicants for appointments to the Planning Board and Historic District Commission during a meeting on January 6.

The interviews will take place in the second-floor conference room at City Hall on Broadway. Those scheduled to appear include Michael Mullaney, Jarrod Pimentel, Paul McGreevy, Raymond Goddard, and Patricia Antonelli.

Interview Schedule

12 pm: Michael Mullaney

12:25 pm: Jarrod Pimentel

12:50 pm: Paul McGreevy

1:15 pm: Raymond Goddard

1:40 pm: Patricia Antonelli

According to the City of Newport’s website, the Planning Board is “the steward for the City’s Comprehensive Plan, which sets the long-term goal for the City and is a key measure by which large development projects and zoning relief are evaluated. The Planning Board also issues demolition approvals (for principal structures outside of the Historic Overlay Zoning District) and subdivisions, provides a recommendation to the City Council for all zoning amendments, and provides a recommendation to the Zoning Board of Review for Development Plan Review of large developments that are not permitted by right”.

The Historic District Commission comprises a body of volunteers appointed by the City Council and advised by the City’s Historic Preservation Planner. Together, they oversee development within the City’s Historic District.

Following the interviews, the Council may also discuss how they may vote on applicants seeking an appointment to the Board or Commission at a regularly scheduled Council meeting at which a vote to appoint an applicant is considered.

