By NICOLE KRAFT Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — James van Riemsdyk scored on a power play and added two assists, lifting the Boston Bruins over the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Tuesday night and extending their win streak to four games.

Kevin Shattenkirk, Danton Heinen and Trent Frederic contributed goals, and Linus Ullmark stopped 25 shots to win the rubber match in the team’s three-game season series.

“Going into the break we were probably playing a little uneven,” van Riemsdyk said. “Coming out of that we really took advantage of that, as far as hitting the reset and getting back to the things that made us successful. I think we’ve done a really good job of focusing on that.”

Kent Johnson scored and Spencer Martin stopped 23 shots for Columbus, which has lost two in a row and five of its last six. The Blue Jackets sit last in the Metropolitan Division. The Bruins are atop the Atlantic Division.

After a scoreless first period in which Boston was outshot 12-5, the Bruins took control of the game with a pair of goals in both the second and third periods.

Shattenkirk gave the Bruins a lead at 2:12 of the second with his third goal in three games, an uncontested shot from the right circle. Columbus pulled even 1:52 later with Johnson’s laser from between the circles.

Dmitri Voronkov’s assist was his 20th point on the season, fifth best among NHL rookies, and extended his point streak to three games.

“In the first period (we had) good energy,” Blue Jackets coach Pascale Vincent said. “We had more scoring chances than they did. They just elevate their play.”

Van Riemsdyk made it 2-1 at 13:07, with 5 seconds remaining in the Bruins’ third power-play of the night.

“He’s contributing to our team game every night,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said of Van Riemsdyk. “Somehow, he always ends up getting a play, because he’s smart. He gets to the right areas.”

Heinen made it 3-1, burying a rebound at 7:29 of the third period.

Frederic extended the Bruins lead at 15:53 of the third with his third goal in two games, off a give-and-go with van Riemsdyk.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Blue Jackets: Visit Philadelphia on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl