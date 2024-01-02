Michelle Madden, 87, who peacefully passed away on December 31, 2023 in Newport, RI, surrounded by her family. Michelle, beloved wife of the late Robert Madden “Bob” for 42 years, was born and raised in Boston, MA, the daughter of the late Dr. Michael McGarty and Catherine (Garrity) McGarty.

A graduate of Sacred Heart High School and Newton College, Michelle met Bob on a blind date in Boston. They married in May of 1960, establishing their home in Short Hills, NJ, where they lovingly raised their five children.

Drawing inspiration from her Boston childhood and memories of her parents and brother Bob, Michelle passionately instilled a love for family in her five children. She found joy in supporting her children and grandchildren in their various pursuits, humorously attributing any family athletic prowess to herself.

In 2001, Michelle and Bob relocated to Newport, RI, actively engaging in St. Mary’s Church. During leisure, Michelle could be found engrossed in a good book, watching tennis matches, and enjoying cherished moments with her daily breakfast group.

Michelle is survived by her brother Robert McGarty of Ipswich, MA, and her four children: Robert Madden of Newport, RI, Josh Madden of Hoboken, NJ, Mark Madden of Portland, ME, and Melissa Crowley of Newport, RI along with her 7 grandchildren. Michelle is predeceased by her son Richard Madden, tragically lost in the September 11th attacks and her adored son-in-law Jaime Crowley.

Known for her calm demeanor and delightful sense of humor, Michelle, a friend to many, leaves a void that will be deeply felt. May her loving spirit rest in peace.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, January 4, 2024 at St. Mary’s Church, Newport, RI at 10:00 AM. A private burial will be held Friday, January 5, 2024 at 11:30 AM, Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline, MA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heatherwood Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, c/o Activity Fund, 398 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI 02840.