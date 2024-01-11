This story was originally published as a What’sUpNewp newsletter. Join the 17,000+ who wake up to our newsletter in their inbox every weekday morning by signing up below.

Good Morning! Today is Thursday, January 11, 2024.

⚓ Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting lasted just 45 minutes last night. During the meeting, Council approved special event licenses for the Newport Folk Festival, Newport Jazz Festival, and U.S. Senior Open Championship; approved an entertainment license expansion for the Fifth Element to add an outdoor skating rink; honored Michael Coury, Director of Human Resources, for his 34 years of service to the city; and more. Watch the meeting here.

⚓ Newport Senator Dawn Euer was appointed to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Local Government Advisory Committee, the agency announced Wednesday. Read More

⚓ Sen. Louis P. DiPalma, Sen. Dawn Euer, and Sen. Pamela J. Lauria traveled to Washington on Wednesday to participate in a White House event highlighting the impacts of major federal investments in Rhode Island and Connecticut. Read More

⚓ Historians discovered three inches of flooding in the basement of the Newport Historical Society on Wednesday after a powerful rain storm came through. WPRI reports that the flooding damaged 8,000 photos at the Newport Historical Society.

⚓ Some six weeks ago, Russ Partridge, executive director of the WARM Center, a homeless shelter in Washington County, was hopeful a new 12-family shelter would open near the University of Rhode Island campus in West Kingston. Six weeks later, Patridge is still waiting, still hopeful, and the building remains shuttered. Read More

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Marine Forecast

Storm Watch in effect from January 13, 1:00 AM until January 13, 1:00 PM

Today: WSW wind 9 to 12 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WSW wind 8 to 11 kt, becoming WNW after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 44°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:10 am | Sunset: 4:35 pm | 9 hours and 24 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:16 am & 7:41 pm | Low tide at 12:16 am & 1:27 pm.

Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: The Boys In The Boat at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm

VFW Post 5390: Open Mic with Michelle and Don at 7 pm

Local Government

Discover Newport: Newport Tourism Marketing Management Authority at 9 am

Jamestown: School Committee at 6 pm

Middletown: Pension Trust Fund Investment Committee at 10 am, Tree Commission at 4 pm, Town Council at 5:30 pm, Comprehensive Community Plan Update Committee at 6 pm

Newport: Housing Authority at 3 pm, Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Tax Assessment Review Board at 7 pm

Tiverton: Zoning Revision Committee at 5 pm, Economic Development Commission at 6 pm

See the agenda for meetings here

ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM

The Latest

Sen. Louis P. DiPalma, Sen. Dawn Euer, and Sen. Pamela J. Lauria traveled to Washington today to participate in a White House event highlighting the impacts of major federal investments in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

An atmospheric scientist explains how rising temperatures are helping to fuel extreme storms, floods, droughts and devastating wildfires.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Vermont sports fans can now wager online as mobile sports betting launched in the state on Thursday.

Jayson Tatum scored 45 points — 14 of them in the fourth quarter and another 12 in overtime — to help the Celtics beat the Timberwolves 127-120 in a matchup of the two conference leaders. Boston improved to 18-0 at home for the first time in franchise history.

Joel Soriano had 16 points in St. John’s 75-73 win against Providence on Wednesday night.

Ashlynn Shade scored 17 points, KK Arnold had 16 points and eight of UConn’s season-high 20 steals and the No. 13 Huskies eased by Providence 85-41 on Wednesday night.

Rhode Island Home Show to feature local craft beers for the first time

Newport Senator Dawn Euer was appointed to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Local Government Advisory Committee, the agency announced Wednesday.

Some six weeks ago, Russ Partridge, executive director of the WARM Center, a homeless shelter in Washington County, was hopeful a new 12-family shelter would open near the University of Rhode Island campus in West Kingston.

A major storm slammed the Northeast with rain, flooding and fierce winds, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands as part of a bout of violent weather that battered most of the U.S.

Bill seeks to protect Sapowet Marsh Management Area in Tiverton from commercial development

Rhode Island awards $1.7 million in opioid settlement funds to combat epidemic

Heavy rain forces closure of shellfishing areas in Narragansett Bay

September 28, 1951 – January 5, 2024

River basins around the world that were once regularly snowbound are increasingly seeing their snowpack shrink and climate change is to blame, a new study found.

Newport Police reported two arrests in their police log for Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

November 12, 1952 – January 06, 2024

June 04, 1941 – January 09, 2024

North Smithfield woman faces charges for driving under the influence with children in the car

Popular Stories on WhatsUpNewp.com

Stories Related To This Week on WhatsUpNewp.com

Weekly Road Construction Report: January 6 – 14

Providence Restaurant Week returns January 7 – 20

RIPTA’s Winter service changes are to take effect on Saturday, Jan. 13

Guns N Hoses: Aquidneck Island police and firefighters to face off in hockey match

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

WPRI: Flooding damages 8,000 photos at Newport Historical Society

WLNE: Flooding nearly destroys 8,000 pictures at Newport Historical Society

The Boston Globe: With nets on Golden Gate Bridge, advocates press for suicide-prevention barriers on R.I. bridges

East Bay Times: Tiverton passes new building moratorium

ecoRI News: Whitehouse Bill Would Tighten, Clarify Process of Approving Offshore Wind Projects