There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of New Year than by taking part in the signature dining event of the season, Providence Restaurant Weeks.

The event is scheduled to run from January 7-20, 2024, and will feature almost 70 dining options from Providence, Cranston, Warwick, and other nearby locations.

The Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau (PWCVB) is organizing the event, which will showcase new restaurants, offer prix fixe menus and special deals for both lunch and dinner, as well as signature cocktails and other exciting offers.

“Providence Restaurants Weeks showcases one of Rhode Island’s shining stars – its food scene – and we are proud to be able to present it twice each year,” said Kristen Adamo, president and CEO of the PWCVB. “Kick off the new year by supporting the local restaurants that make Rhode Island great – whether it’s at your favorite neighborhood spot or at one of our area’s brand new restaurants, like Bar’Lino or Gift Horse. From vegan offerings to fine dining to family-friendly restaurants, there is truly something for everyone during Providence Restaurant Weeks.”

Providence Restaurant Weeks is presented by the PWCVB and sponsored by Navigant Credit Union. Guests are encouraged to share photos of their dishes on social media with #PVDEats and #PRW.

A comprehensive list of participating restaurants and their Restaurant Weeks menus can be found at ProvidenceRestaurantWeeks.com.

A list of participating restaurants as of January 5, 2024, is below. Note: Additional restaurants will likely be added and listed online. Please check back for updates.

Bristol

DeWolf Tavern

Cranston

Avvio Ristorante

Chapel Grille

Legal Sea Foods

East Greenwich

Circe Restaurant & Bar

Providence Oyster Bar

East Providence

Nasturtium at Agawam Hunt

Johnston

Bar’Lino

Luigi’s Restaurant & Gourmet Express

North Providence

Tumblesalts Cafe

Pawtucket

10 Rocks Tapas Bar & Restaurant

Providence

110 Grill

Angelo’s Civita Farnese Restaurant

Bacaro Restaurant

Backstage Kitchen & Bar

Bellini

Blu Violet Roof Bar

Cafe Nuovo

The Capital Grille

Capriccio

Casa Azul Taqueria

Cassarino’s Ristorante

Circe Restaurant & Bar

Diego’s East Side Restaurant

Don Jose Tequilas Restaurant

Ellie’s

Federal Taphouse & Kitchen

The George

Gift Horse

Gracie’s

Hemenway’s Restaurant

Jacky’s Waterplace Restaurant

KG Kitchen Bar

Il Massimo

Mill’s Tavern Restaurant

Moonshine Alley

Narragansett Brewing Company

New Rivers

Nicks on Broadway

Oberlin

Ocean State Sandwich Company

Olneyville New York System Restaurant

Otra Restaurant

Pane e Vino Ristorante

Parkside Rotisserie & Bar

Pasta Beach

Pizzico Oyster Bar

Plant City

Providence G Pub

Providence Oyster Bar

Providence Wine Bar

Red Stripe

Reiners Bar and Game Room at the Graduate Providence

Res American Bistro

Rooftop at the Providence G

The Salted Slate

Sarto

Ten Prime Steak & Sushi

The Patio on Broadway

Trattoria Appia

Waterman Grille

South Kingstown

Matunuck Oyster Bar

Warren

Metacom Kitchen

Warwick

BIG DOG EATS Food Truck

Elizabeth’s of Portofino

Iron Works