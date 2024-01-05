There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of New Year than by taking part in the signature dining event of the season, Providence Restaurant Weeks.
The event is scheduled to run from January 7-20, 2024, and will feature almost 70 dining options from Providence, Cranston, Warwick, and other nearby locations.
The Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau (PWCVB) is organizing the event, which will showcase new restaurants, offer prix fixe menus and special deals for both lunch and dinner, as well as signature cocktails and other exciting offers.
“Providence Restaurants Weeks showcases one of Rhode Island’s shining stars – its food scene – and we are proud to be able to present it twice each year,” said Kristen Adamo, president and CEO of the PWCVB. “Kick off the new year by supporting the local restaurants that make Rhode Island great – whether it’s at your favorite neighborhood spot or at one of our area’s brand new restaurants, like Bar’Lino or Gift Horse. From vegan offerings to fine dining to family-friendly restaurants, there is truly something for everyone during Providence Restaurant Weeks.”
Providence Restaurant Weeks is presented by the PWCVB and sponsored by Navigant Credit Union. Guests are encouraged to share photos of their dishes on social media with #PVDEats and #PRW.
A comprehensive list of participating restaurants and their Restaurant Weeks menus can be found at ProvidenceRestaurantWeeks.com.
A list of participating restaurants as of January 5, 2024, is below. Note: Additional restaurants will likely be added and listed online. Please check back for updates.
Bristol
DeWolf Tavern
Cranston
Avvio Ristorante
Chapel Grille
Legal Sea Foods
East Greenwich
Circe Restaurant & Bar
Providence Oyster Bar
East Providence
Nasturtium at Agawam Hunt
Johnston
Bar’Lino
Luigi’s Restaurant & Gourmet Express
North Providence
Tumblesalts Cafe
Pawtucket
10 Rocks Tapas Bar & Restaurant
Providence
110 Grill
Angelo’s Civita Farnese Restaurant
Bacaro Restaurant
Backstage Kitchen & Bar
Bellini
Blu Violet Roof Bar
Cafe Nuovo
The Capital Grille
Capriccio
Casa Azul Taqueria
Cassarino’s Ristorante
Circe Restaurant & Bar
Diego’s East Side Restaurant
Don Jose Tequilas Restaurant
Ellie’s
Federal Taphouse & Kitchen
The George
Gift Horse
Gracie’s
Hemenway’s Restaurant
Jacky’s Waterplace Restaurant
KG Kitchen Bar
Il Massimo
Mill’s Tavern Restaurant
Moonshine Alley
Narragansett Brewing Company
New Rivers
Nicks on Broadway
Oberlin
Ocean State Sandwich Company
Olneyville New York System Restaurant
Otra Restaurant
Pane e Vino Ristorante
Parkside Rotisserie & Bar
Pasta Beach
Pizzico Oyster Bar
Plant City
Providence G Pub
Providence Oyster Bar
Providence Wine Bar
Red Stripe
Reiners Bar and Game Room at the Graduate Providence
Res American Bistro
Rooftop at the Providence G
The Salted Slate
Sarto
Ten Prime Steak & Sushi
The Patio on Broadway
Trattoria Appia
Waterman Grille
South Kingstown
Matunuck Oyster Bar
Warren
Metacom Kitchen
Warwick
BIG DOG EATS Food Truck
Elizabeth’s of Portofino
Iron Works