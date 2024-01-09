Rhode Island Energy’s interactive map is updated every 5 minutes and provides regional power restoration information.
The estimated time of restoration are based on Rhode Island Energy’s latest damage analysis and reflects a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service.
The latest in weather
List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays
The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association Business/School Cancellations System.
Rhode Island Energy prepares for storm outages, urges safety
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Flood watch, high wind warning and coastal flood watch issued for Newport
Flood watch issued for Newport, Rhode Island, with heavy rain and high winds expected