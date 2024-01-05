Police officers from Portsmouth, Middletown, and Newport will be competing against firefighters from the same towns in the Aquidneck Island Guns N Hoses event.

The event will occur on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at St. George’s School at 372 Purgatory Road in Middletown, Rhode Island.

You can show your support for your favorite team by wearing either blue or red.

Doors open at 2:45 pm, and the game will begin at 3:15 pm. There is a suggested donation of $10 per person or $20 per family, and the proceeds will benefit a local family with a daughter undergoing medical treatment, as well as NAMI RI, the Rhode Island chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. NAMI RI is working with NOSOLO Brand to raise awareness for first responders’ mental health.