A 28-year-old woman from Newport, Rhode Island, was taken into custody for driving with a suspended/revoked/canceled license (4th+ offense) and arrested on a warrant, according to the Newport Police Department’s Arrest Log for Monday, January 8 through 7 am on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

The woman, Thalia Rivera, was taken into custody at 4 pm on Monday, January 8, 2024, police said.

At 6 pm on Monday, January 8, 2024, Josephina Parrilla, age 19, of Newport, was arrested by Newport Police for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and DUI/Drugs/Alcohol/1st Offense – B.A.C. Unknown.

34-year-old Gilberto Castro Reyes, from Dundalk, Maryland, was arrested at 3:17 am on Wednesday, January 9, 2024, for refusing to submit to a chemical test and DUI/Drugs/Alcohol/1st Offense – B.A.C. Unknown.

Please note that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Dispatch Log

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.