Newport Police reported two arrests in their police log for Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

According to Newport Police, Walter Kurt Evans, Jr., age 45, of Newport, Rhode Island, was arrested at 8:28 pm for Resisting Legal or Illegal Arrest and Disorderly Conduct.

45-year-old Michele M. Cardinal, also of Newport, Rhode Island, was arrested at 8:28 pm for Obstructing Officer In the Execution of Duty, Resisting Legal or Illegal Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct.

