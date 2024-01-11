The Rhode Island Home Show is returning to the RI Convention Center in April, and for the first time in its 74-year history, it will feature samples of local craft beers.

The new addition, which is a partnership between the Rhode Island Brewers Guild and the RIBA, is part of the show’s mission to promote local businesses.

“There’s nothing quite like enjoying a craft beer at home, especially when it’s Rhode Island made,” said Nils Weldy, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Brewers Guild. “Pairing a wide variety of expertly selected craft beer tastings with a day at the Rhode Island Home Show is a combination built for success.”

Attendees of the show, which runs from April 4 through April 7, will be able to sample complimentary beers from local breweries.

“The RI Home Show is always an annual favorite at the Convention Center, and we are very excited that they will be partnering with the Rhode Island Brewers Guild to make this event a bigger and better experience for all who attend,” said Lawrence Lepore, General Manager of the Rhode Island Convention Center.

The show’s hours are 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Tickets for the show go on sale in March. For more information, visit the show’s website.