Kathleen M. Sawyer, 82, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at the Village House Convalescent Home in Newport, RI. She leaves the love of her life, James A. Travers, who was her strength and memory during her long illness. Kathy was a dedicated genealogist for the Sawyer family for most of her life and brought the past alive for her family. She legally changed her name back to Sawyer to enable her to access century old records of her family.

She was the daughter of the late Marie A. (Gauthier) Sawyer and Harold F. Sawyer. She was the sister of the late Russell F. Sawyer of New Lenox, IL, Gerald Sawyer of Great Barrington, MA and Joan Wood of Great Barrington, MA.

She leaves her daughter Diane (Medeiros) Fisher, Son-in-law John B. Fisher, grandsons Patrick, George, John, and Michael Fisher of Pittsburgh, PA, daughter Susan (Medeiros) Moniz, Son-in-law Albert Moniz, and grandson Jeff of Middletown, RI, granddaughter Stacey (Zinowich) Lazar of Tiverton, RI, granddaughter Ashley (Zinowich) Moore and her grandson-in-law Greg Moore of Cumberland, RI. Kathy was the proud great-grandmother of twelve great-grandchildren. She also leaves an important part of her life, her loving extended family members, David Travers, his wife Beth and their sons, Adam and Noah of Middletown, RI.

Kathy grew up in the Riverside section of East Providence, RI and attended St. Brendan’s Catholic grammar school, public schools through high school (East Providence High), and the University of Rhode Island. She worked for 25 years for Walter V. Clarke Associates, Industrial Psychologists, before moving to Portsmouth and changing careers. Kathy was an executive secretary in the Electrical Engineering Directorate and later the proposal coordinator at Raytheon Company in Portsmouth, RI. She retired from Raytheon after 22 years of service. In her retirement Kathy was a volunteer at Newport Hospital, continued to work on the family genealogy and she enjoyed gardening and travel.

The family would like to thank the staff of Village House for their outstanding care and kindness.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 12, 2024, from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 10:00 AM in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 E Main Rd, Portsmouth. Burial will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

In Kathy’s memory, donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America at www.dementiasociety.org.