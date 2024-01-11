Newport Senator Dawn Euer was appointed to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Local Government Advisory Committee, the agency announced Wednesday.

Sen. Dawn Euer (D-District 13, Newport, Jamestown) will serve on the 37-member committee (which represents 27 states) that advises the EPA administrator on environmental issues that critically impact local communities.

The committee’s focus areas for 2024 will include improving the EPA’s lead and copper rules, reducing plastic pollution, and improving communication about climate change issues in local communities.

Senator Euer, who also chairs the Rhode Island Senate Judiciary Committee, said she was honored to be appointed to the committee, “Rhode Island’s local communities know firsthand the impacts of environmental issues and climate change. I am ready to bring our voice to national conversations about climate change and environmental policy.”

This year, members were chosen from a pool of over sixty highly qualified candidates, according to the agency. For the first time in the committee’s history, women hold a majority of membership seats and all of the committee’s leadership positions.

“I’m honored to serve on a committee that recognizes and reflects the diversity of our nation,” said Senator Euer. “The EPA recognizes that environmental policy should incorporate the diverse perspectives and experiences of the communities it affects.”

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used to aid in creating and/or editing this story. This story was carefully reviewed and edited by a journalist before publication.