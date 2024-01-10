Sen. Louis P. DiPalma, Sen. Dawn Euer, and Sen. Pamela J. Lauria traveled to Washington today to participate in a White House event highlighting the impacts of major federal investments in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The “Communities in Action: Building a Better Rhode Island and Connecticut” event was part of a White House series featuring local elected officials and community leaders discussing how key investments and programs are improving their state and communities.

The three Aquidneck Island and East Bay senators, along with Sen. Victoria Gu (D-Dist. 38, Westerly, Charlestown, South Kingstown), joined several other state and local leaders who discussed the tangible effects of key legislation championed and signed by President Joe Biden, including the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act.

Senator DiPalma, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, spoke at the event, touting the benefits Rhode Island has reaped through those bills, particularly an influx of funding to improve road and bridge infrastructure, assistance in lowering prescription drug costs, and boosts for economic development and innovation. According to information provided by the Biden-Harris administration, these bills have leveraged $700 million in private investment in Rhode Island in addition to federal funding.

“Bolstered by these bills and the Biden-Harris administration, Rhode Island now has a record-low unemployment rate and has seized upon opportunities to invest in our future. The CHIPS and Science Act, in particular, has presented Rhode Island with unique and exciting opportunities, including creation of the Ocean Tech Hub of Southeastern New England, which will leverage Rhode Island’s coastal assets to develop and commercialize emerging maritime artificial intelligence/machine learning-enabled robotics. The Ocean Tech Hub seeks to advance ocean technology innovation and help the Ocean State become a global leader in the growing ocean economy,” said Chairman DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Newport, Little Compton, Tiverton).

About $1.1 billion in federal funding has already been announced for infrastructure projects across Rhode Island, including $917 million in federal resources for road and bridge projects.

“We are very grateful to President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their strong support of projects that address all types of critical infrastructure here in Rhode Island, from roads and bridges to projects to address the resiliency we need in the face of climate change,” said Chairwoman Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown). “Those of us on the islands and the East Bay depend on safe, modern bridges, and the $82.5 million allocated to rehabilitate the Newport Pell Bridge will protect our safety and local economy. The support for our environment and resiliency efforts is just as important. We’ve received over $85 million for projects that improve access to clean water, $14 million to help address erosion control, water quality and habitat improvements, and $22.3 million for the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority to purchase 25 electric buses and to fund charging infrastructure. These projects move Rhode Island toward a safer, more secure, more resilient future.”

Senator Lauria, who is a nurse practitioner, noted that the federal Inflation Reduction Act and the American Rescue Plan are helping to rein in the skyrocketing costs of health care and prescriptions for Rhode Islanders, especially those insured through Medicare or HealthSourceRI, the health insurance marketplace created by the Affordable Care Act.

“Thanks to the work supported by the Biden-Harris administration, the 176,000 Rhode Islanders who rely on Medicare Part D are finally protected from catastrophic drug costs through a $2,000 annual cap on prescription costs. Insulin — whose price surged over the past few years — is now capped at $35 a month for the 11,000 or so Medicare enrollees who depend on it. And an estimated 29,000 Rhode Islanders will save hundreds on their health premiums through subsidies that would have otherwise expired. These are critical protections that have a very real impact on the health and financial well-being of so many Rhode Islanders,” said Senator Lauria (D-Dist. 32, Barrington, Bristol, East Providence).

The event provided the Rhode Island contingent a chance to reconnect with a familiar face: U.S. Commerce Secretary and former Rhode Island governor Gina Raimondo participated, discussing investments that are helping to bolster the Ocean State’s economy.