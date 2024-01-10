Judith G. Hansen, 71, of Newport, RI, passed away on January 6, 2024, in Newport Hospital.

Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late James C. Sargent and Margaret (Houghton) Pawlowski.

Judith is survived by her son, Michael Hansen, of Newport, and her sisters, Sandy Sargent, of Newport, and Patricia Sargent, of Newport. She additionally leaves her nieces; Cassandra Sargent and Katherine Sargent, both of Newport, her nephew; John Sargent, of East Providence, 6 great nieces and nephews; Shane Sargent, Alexus Brown, Terrence Simmons Jr., Dominique Massey, Nyasia Sargent, Jossellyn Padgett, and 3 great-great nieces and nephews; Milani Wilson, Bryson Siebron, and Aria Brown.

Services for Judith will be private.