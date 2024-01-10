A North Smithfield woman is facing charges for driving under the influence while two children were in the car with her, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said.

The woman, 30-year-old Samantha Brown, was stopped by police in Smithfield on September 6 for a traffic violation. Officers say they found her to be driving under the influence with two children in the car. Brown is charged with two counts of child endangerment, one count of driving under the influence with a child under 13 as a passenger and one count of possession of 10 grams or less of cocaine.

The Office of the Attorney General says it will be holding a pre-arraignment conference for Brown on January 24.

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

