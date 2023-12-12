Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

🚧 The I-195 westbound side of the Washington Bridge will be closed until further notice because of a critical failure with some of the original bridge components, RIDOT officials announced Monday afternoon. Read More

🚀 Rep. Gabe Amo will likely serve on the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, according to a recommendation made by the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee. Read More

🛹 As 2023 draws to a close, the Friends of Newport Skatepark are edging closer to an ambitious $1 million fundraising goal. With $860,693 already secured, the community’s support is crucial in these final weeks to “Close the Gap.” Read More

🎅 Santa will begin his nightly rides around Newport tonight. Santa’s first ride will cover the North End of the city west of Broadway. Read More

👉 The Town of Middletown says it is developing affordable housing at the former Peckham School and the former Oliphant School. Read More

🍽️ Give the gift of dining local this holiday season with the Newport County Dinner Club. The 34th annual edition of the popular guide is now on sale. Read More

WHAT’S UP TODAY

WEATHER

Today: Sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 8 to 14 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph.

Extended Forecast: 7-Day Weather Forecast

Surf Forecast: 3-day Surf Forecast

MARINE FORECAST

Today: W wind 7 to 12 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 10 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.

SUN, MOON, & TIDE

Sunrise: 7:02 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours and 13 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:47 am & 7:11 pm | Low tide at 12:53 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 28.5 days, 1% lighting.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Napoleon at 4 pm, Die Hard at 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Jamestown: Library Board at 5 pm, Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm

Little Compton: Free Public Library Trust at 3 pm, Beach Commission at 7 pm

Middletown: School Committee at 4 pm, Beach Commission at 4:30 pm, Town Council at 5:30 pm, Planning Board at 5:30 pm

Newport: Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm, School Committee at 6:30 pm, Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Town Council at 7 pm, School Committee at 7 pm

Tiverton: School Committee Finance Sub Committee at 6 pm, Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, School Committee at 7 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM

THE LATEST

With $860,693 already secured, the community’s support is crucial in these final weeks to “Close the Gap.”

Amo recommended to join House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Toy maker Hasbro said Monday it is cutting about 1,100 jobs, or 20% of its workforce, as the malaise in the toy business extends through another holiday shopping season.

Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti, Jr., will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. to discuss the closure.

Nominate Your Charity for the Newport International Polo Charity Ball

The City of Newport’s legislative priorities for 2024 will be the topic of discussion when Newport City Council and the State Legislative Delegation meet on January 6, 2024.

Newport County Dinner Club offers two-for-one dining at more than 50 local restaurants

A federal program that protects the health and wellbeing of commercial fishermen should be expanded to include substance use disorder and worker fatigue, a group of lawmakers from New England and Alaska said.

The Newport County real estate market saw limited activity last week, with only seven homes changing hands, according to information provided on the statewide MLS.

Get vaccinated to help prevent the spread of illness during the holidays

A combination of heavy rain, snow, and wind brought threats of flooding and power outages to the Northeast on Monday, part of the same storm system that killed six people in Tennessee, where tornadoes toppled houses and tens of thousands of people lost power in the wintry weather.

Vehicle rolls over off Route 138 west near toll plaza

“”Kay. Loves. People. She loves people so much, she requests love with her adorable little squeals. Speaking of her voice, her endearing little piggy snorkels will simply melt your heart.”

Middletown to develop affordable housing at former Peckham, Oliphant schools

Santa’s 2023 Nightly Rides Around Newport Begin Tuesday

Newport police log: Weekend arrests include domestic violence, DUI

RECENT LOCAL OBITUARIES

William E. O’Reilly

