William E. O’Reilly, 75, of Newport, RI, died unexpectedly at his home on December 7, 2023.

He was predeceased by his parents, Eugene, and Eileen (O’Connell) O’Reilly, and brothers, Joseph, John, and Brian O’Reilly. He left behind his wife of 46 years, Barbara O’Reilly (nee Prietzschk).

Bill loved his farm, Ballymachree, and spent many years providing the community with organic produce and helping to spearhead the Aquidneck Grower’s market. A jack of many trades, Bill was also a combat veteran (Semper Fi), lobsterman, drove an oil truck for Newport Oil, and worked many years in Europe while living predominantly in Germany. He holds a degree in elementary education and graduated from the Rudolf Steiner School.

A highly spiritual man, he was a self-taught theologian and philosopher & often liked to engage in thought provoking conversations and provided much sought after life advice to any who asked; rule number one is, don’t sweat the small stuff. Rule number two is, it’s all small stuff. He deeply touched everyone he met. His gruff demeanor with spark of humor along with his true-to-self nature endeared him to many.

His love for his family was deeply felt and in addition to his beloved wife he is survived by his four children, Kevin O’Reilly, Ingrid O’Reilly (Brian), Sophie O’Reilly (Tommy), and Josephine O’Reilly (Russell). The last few years of his life were rejuvenated with the addition of Josephine’s children, his grandsons, Henri, and Wyatt Pelletier.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, December 14, 2023 from 3:00 PM-6:00 PM in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Operation Stand Down Rhode Island (OSDRI) or contributing, in any way they see fit, be it time and labor, to the continued maintenance and preservation of Ballymachree Farm.

