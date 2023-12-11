Rhode Island Energy’s interactive map is updated every 5 minutes and provides regional power restoration information.
The estimated time of restoration are based on Rhode Island Energy’s latest damage analysis and reflects a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service.
Heavy snowfall drops tree branches onto power lines, causing outages in New England
A storm dropped a mix of rain and snow on parts of New England with some locations recording more than a half-foot (15 centimeters) of snowfall on Monday, knocking out power for tens of thousands of customers and causing slick roads that contributed to a fiery propane truck crash in Vermont.
Data: Warmest Decembers in Newport County history
When did Newport County, Rhode Island experience its warmest December? To find out, Stacker used data from the National Centers for Environmental Information to identify the 15 Decembers with the highest average temperature since 1895.