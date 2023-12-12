Rep. Gabe Amo will likely serve on the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, according to a recommendation made by the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee.

If confirmed, the position will allow Amo to advocate for Rhode Island as federal investments in research and development are allocated.

“I am incredibly honored to be recommended to join the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology to ensure that Rhode Island can continue to build our innovation economy and fight climate change,” said Congressman Gabe Amo. “I will be a champion for strong implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act to ensure our state secures the federal resources provided by this historic law, including resources to grow our state’s Blue Economy. With a strong presence of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in our Ocean State, we can be a hub of efforts to protect our environment. I also look forward to advocating for investments in good-paying manufacturing and research jobs, especially for the biotechnology sectors. I’m excited at the work ahead to develop the supply chains of the future to add more rungs to the ladder of opportunities for all Rhode Islanders.”

Amo is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and chairs the Subcommittee on Europe and Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used when creating this story for What’s Up Newp. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.