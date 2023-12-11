The Newport International Polo Charity Ball is one of the most anticipated events of the summer season, and now organizations have the opportunity to make it a sell-out once again by submitting a nomination to be the beneficiary of the 2024 event.

For over two decades, the annual black-tie ball has been sold out. The event, which will once again be held at Rosecliff, raises money for local charities. Organizations that are incorporated as 501(c)3 and are based in Rhode Island are eligible to apply.

Newport Polo, the organization that runs the International Polo Series, is accepting applications through December 22. Those interested in applying can do so here.

One or more organizations may be chosen as beneficiaries. The beneficiaries will work closely with Newport Polo to assemble an auction for attendees and online bidders.

“Community stewardship is one of Newport Polo’s core principles,” commented Founder, Dan Keating. “Charitable initiatives preceded the start of the Newport International Polo Series over three decades ago, with the first two Rotary Benefit Matches, and we will continue to build on past success to support our community.”

Over the years, the Polo Charity Ball has raised more than $2 million for local charities. Recent beneficiaries include the Newport Historical Society, The Jeffrey Osborne Foundation, Newport Classical, and Save The Bay.

Individuals and businesses also have the opportunity to lend their support by becoming an event sponsor, table patron or auction donor.

For more information, visit the Newport Polo website.

