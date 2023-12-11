With many Rhode Islanders preparing to travel and attend holiday gatherings, health officials are urging people to get vaccinated to help prevent the spread of illness.

The Rhode Island Department of Health said everyone older than six months should get a flu shot and a COVID-19 booster, if they have not already received one. Health officials said people should get vaccinated at least two weeks before a holiday gathering.

“Holiday cheer is in the air. Unfortunately, so are respiratory viruses,” said Interim Director of Health Utpala Bandy, MD, MPH. “If you plan to see people for New Year’s or attend a holiday party with family, friends, or colleagues this month, now is the best time to get vaccinated, if you have not been vaccinated already.”

Health officials are particularly urging older adults and people with underlying health issues to get vaccinated.

The flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine can be received at the same visit. Vaccinations are available at pharmacies, health centers, and community clinics. Free community clinics are also being held at schools. A list of clinics can be found by clicking here.

Illness can spread easily during holiday gatherings, when people are indoors for an extended period of time. Health officials are urging people to stay home if they are feeling at all sick. Other tips for preventing the spread of illness include washing hands regularly, coughing and sneezing into a tissue or your elbow, and testing for COVID-19 if you have any symptoms.

For more information on how to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses during the holidays, click here.

