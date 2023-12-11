A vehicle rolled over off Route 138 west just past the toll plaza Monday morning, Jamestown Volunteer Fire Department officials said in a Facebook post.

The driver was able to get out of the car and was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren’t believed to be life-threatening, the post said.

The fire department was dispatched at 7:15 a.m.

Companies that responded include Engine 2, Engine 4, Engine 5, Rescue 1, and Engine 3 with Rescue 2.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used when creating this story for What’s Up Newp. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.