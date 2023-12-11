The Newport County real estate market saw limited activity last week, with only seven homes changing hands, according to information provided on the statewide MLS. Here’s a quick synopsis of the properties that were traded. Click the link below to see the homes that recently sold in your neighborhood.

Jamestown Address: 101 Mount Hope Avenue Price Sold: $1,920,000.00 Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds / 2 full baths / 1 half bath Days on Market: 21 Property Type: Contemporary



Middletown Address: 62 Bluegrass Drive Price Sold: $875,000.00 Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4 beds / 2 full baths / 1 half bath Days on Market: 46 Property Type: Colonial, Contemporary



Newport Address: 5 Narragansett Avenue Price Sold: $1,250,000.00 Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds / 2 full baths / 1 half bath Days on Market: Sold before print. Property Type: Cottage



Newport Address: 71 Gibbs Avenue Price Sold: $950,000.00 Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds / 3 full baths Days on Market: 35 Property Type: Colonial



Newport Address: 11 Whitwell Place Price Sold: $700,000.00 Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2 beds / 2 full baths Days on Market: 9 Property Type: Up/Down Multi-Family



Portsmouth Address: 28 Strawberry Lane Price Sold: $2,350,000.00 Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5 beds / 5 full baths Days on Market: 61 Property Type: Colonial



Portsmouth Address: 136 Old Mill Lane Price Sold: $481,000.00 Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 beds / 2 full baths Days on Market: 6 Property Type: Raised Ranch



Tiverton Address: 29 Cutter Lane, Unit #120 Price Sold: $1,020,000.00 Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3 bedrooms / 4 bathrooms Days on Market: 119 Property Type: Town House



Newport County's real estate market is currently characterized by a persistent challenge of limited inventory, significantly influencing supply and demand dynamics. The scarcity of available properties continues to drive competition among buyers, resulting in prices remaining high. With a shortage of listings in Newport County, potential buyers are faced with heightened competition and the need for swift decision-making. With interest rates predicted to drop in 2024 and pent up buyer demand, the need for more inventory to satisfy consumer appetite is essential and I am hopefully optimistic that the Spring market will warrant an increase in new listings.