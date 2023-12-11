A busy weekend for the Newport Police Department resulted in several arrests over the three-day period from Friday to Monday, according to the department’s arrest log.

The charges ranged from simple assault to domestic vandalism to violation of a no-contact order to driving under the influence.

Twenty-four-year-old Caleb Jones, of Newport, was charged with two counts of domestic simple assault/battery, one count of domestic vandalism/malicious injury to property and one count of domestic disorderly conduct.

Thirty-five-year-old David Drew, of Newport, was charged with violation of a no-contact order (third or subsequent offense), domestic disorderly conduct, domestic- vandal/malic. injury to property (third offense), two counts of obstructing an officer in executing their duty, and bicycles – prohibited on sidewalks.

Thirty-four-year-old Mario Osorio Gomez, of Middletown, was charged with refusal to submit to a chemical test and driving under the influence of liquor – blood alcohol content unknown – first offense.

Forty-year-old Derek Fernandez, of Warwick, was arrested on a Superior Court Bench warrant.

The Newport Police Department’s log was edited by What’sUpNewp to withhold home address information. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Dispatch Log

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used when creating this story for What’s Up Newp. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.