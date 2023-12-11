The Town of Middletown released a press release Monday that said it is developing affordable housing at the former Peckham School and the former Oliphant School.

Officials said that the development won’t cost Middletown property owners anything because the developments will use state housing money and other methods.

“Literally, more than $20 million of new money will be injected into Middletown and not one cent of it will come from our local tax dollars,” said Town Administrator Shawn J. Brown in the release.

There will be 57 total units with the Green End Avenue project being aimed at seniors and the Oliphant building being for seniors and working families.

A timeline for the project is still being developed, with the next step for the town being to finalize details and requirements with the Planning Board.

The town is also looking into other areas for development, including 361-393 East Main Road and a joint public-private partnership on 15 acres of land at 600-770 West Main Road.

Two vacancies are currently open on the town’s Affordable Housing Committee. To apply for the committee, click here. The application deadline is Jan. 12.

Read more here – Multiple Wins With Affordable Housing Projects.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology was used when creating this story for What’s Up Newp. A journalist reviewed and edited the story for accuracy before publication.