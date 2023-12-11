Give the gift of dining local this holiday season with the Newport County Dinner Club. The 34th annual edition of the popular guide is now on sale.

For just $21, the book provides two-for-one dining at more than 50 fine local restaurants. Participating restaurants include restaurants in Newport, Middletown, Portsmouth, Jamestown and the Newport Navy base.

A complete list of participating restaurants is online at NewportCountyDinnerClub.com. The club is also available at Shaw’s Supermarket in Middletown, Clement’s Market in Portsmouth, A Market in Newport, Conanicut Marine Store in Jamestown, and at Go Tickets on the Newport Navy base.

