Meet your new best friend, Kay – this week’s adoptable dog of the week!

Available for adoption at Potter League for Animals’ Animal Care and Adoption Center in Middletown, Kay is a 3-year-old female mixed-breed.

Kay. Photo Credit: Potter League for Animals

“We cordially invite you to meet our special girl, whom we fondly named Kay. Miss Kay came into our care with no history. We have spent some time getting to know her, and we have come to know some touching things about her”, says Potter League for Animals on their website. “Kay. Loves. People. She loves people so much, she requests love with her adorable little squeals. Speaking of her voice, her endearing little piggy snorkels will simply melt your heart. Give Kay some butt-pats, and you’ve earned her affection. Miss Kay can not live with another dog or have dog friends. She is happiest with her people. Regrettably, Kay came to us in circumstances that were sad for her at the time. But since we have known her, we have been able to shower her with love and care, earn her trust, and show her that life is indeed good”.

Potter League continues, “If reading Kay’s heartwarming story (so far) has drawn your attention into consideration, we encourage you to visit www.potterleague.org to read more about her, or come in to our Animal Care and Adoption Center in Middletown, RI to meet our precious angel named Kay”.