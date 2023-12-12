Submitted by Friends of Newport Skatepark

As 2023 draws to a close, the Friends of Newport Skatepark are edging closer to an ambitious $1 million fundraising goal. With $860,693 already secured, the community’s support is crucial in these final weeks to “Close the Gap.”

This year’s efforts have been truly remarkable, and the anticipated Newport Skatepark, to be designed by the renowned Spohn Ranch, promises to be a family-friendly hub, welcoming young children and seasoned skateboarders alike. It’s not just a park; it’s a testament to our community’s commitment to inclusivity and family-oriented recreation.

Two major fundraising events are on the horizon, offering everyone a chance to contribute to this impressive cause before year’s end:

Jersey Mike’s Sandwich Shop, Middletown, RI – December 13th (2pm-5pm): A delicious opportunity awaits at Jersey Mike’s. 20% of all purchases during this time will directly support the skatepark. It’s the perfect chance to enjoy a meal and make a difference. Be sure to use promo code: FONS20 in-store or on the mobile app!

“Holiday Pairing and Sharing” at The Lobster Bar, Newport, RI – December 14th (6:30pm): This is not just an event; it’s an experience. Priced at $50, tickets grant access to a unique evening filled with expertly crafted cocktails, exquisite dishes, live entertainment, and the presence of local legend Sid Abruzzi. Exciting raffle items, including a custom surfboard package, local cruise charters, gift certificates to local restaurants, and much more, add to the allure. Tickets are available at Eventbrite and are going quick! Tickets will also be available at the door for purchase.

We’re deeply grateful to everyone who has contributed to our journey towards the Newport Skatepark. Your generosity has been the backbone of this project. As we gear up for our final events, we encourage everyone in our community to join us in this last stretch. Whether you’re a longtime supporter or new to our cause, your involvement now can make a significant difference. Let’s gather to celebrate our collective efforts, enjoy Newport’s vibrant spirit, and give a final, strong push to turn the dream of a community-centric skatepark into a reality.