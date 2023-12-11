Santa will begin his nightly rides around Newport on Tuesday, December 12. The Fire Department shared the exciting news on their Facebook page and announced that they will provide a link on their Facebook Page each night for a live tracker so kids can follow along as he makes his deliveries.

Santa will leave from Fire Station #2 on Old Fort Road at 5 p.m. each night, making his way through designated areas of the city before returning to the North Pole. The tracker will be updated with his location throughout the night.

The Newport Fire Department reminds parents to supervise children and ensure they greet Santa from the sidewalk, not the roadway. Santa doesn’t have time to stop and pose for photos; the last thing he wants is for anyone to get hurt.

Santa’s first ride will cover the North End of the city west of Broadway on Tuesday, December 12. On Thursday, December 14, he’ll head to the North End east of Broadway and Spring Street. Tuesday, December 19, will take him to the South End of the city, west of Spring Street to Fort Adams and Touro Street to Harrison Avenue. The final route on Thursday, December 21, will take him to the Southeast end of the city and the Point section.

The City of Newport provided the following schedule;

🎅 ⛄️ Tuesday, December 12th 🎅 ⛄️ The North End of the City West of Broadway: Santa will travel from Touro Street to One Mile Corner, from Broadway to JT Connell Highway & Farwell Street. These neighborhoods include Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd., Van Zandt Ave., Bedlow Ave. and Newport Heights. 🎅 ⛄️ Thursday, December 14th 🎅 ⛄️ The North end of the city East of Broadway & Spring Street: Santa will travel from memorial Blvd. North to the Middletown line. These neighborhoods include Kay Street, Vernon Avenue, Bliss Road and Eustis Ave. 🎅 ⛄️ Tuesday, December 19th 🎅 ⛄️ The South End of the city West of Spring Street to Fort Adams & Touro Street to Harrison Avenue: These neighborhoods include Spring Street to Thames Street, Fort Adams and the Historic 5th Ward. 🎅 ⛄️ Thursday, December 21st 🎅 ⛄️ The Southeast end of the city & the Point section: Santa will travel East of Spring Street to Bellevue Ave. and Annandale Road and from Memorial Blvd. to Ocean Avenue. Also, Santa will be visiting the Point section, Bayside Village and Rolling Green neighborhoods.

Newport Fire Department shared the following on Facebook;

