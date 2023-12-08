This story first appeared in What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter. Join the 17,000+ who wake up to it in their inbox every day by signing up for it here.

Good Morning! Today is Friday, December 8, 2023.

🏈 Last night, the New England Patriots ended a five-game losing streak while damaging Pittsburgh Steelers’ increasingly brittle playoff hopes. Read More

🚧 Tonight, RIDOT will permanently close the old downtown Newport exit on Route 138 East off the Pell Bridge. All traffic coming from the Pell Bridge into Newport will need to take the new ramp system. Read More

🏠 A push to develop affordable housing on publicly owned land and a requirement that renters receive a four-month notice of planned rent hikes are just two of the ideas being pitched to Rhode Island lawmakers to help address rising housing costs in the state. Read More

🏫 A new report finds that enrollment in Rhode Island schools has declined significantly since 2019. The study, conducted by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council (RIPEC), shows that public school enrollment has fallen by more than 7,000 students, and district school enrollment has fallen by more than 10,000 students. Read More

🎄 On tap this weekend: SantaCon, Holiday Arts Market, Sparking Lights at The Breakers, Elf, and more. Read More

WHAT’S UP TODAY

WEATHER

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 44. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Extended Forecast: 7-Day Weather Forecast

Surf Forecast: 3-day Surf Forecast

MARINE FORECAST

Gale Watch in effect from December 10, 1:00 PM until December 11, 7:00 PM

Today: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 50°F.

SUN, MOON, & TIDE

Sunrise: 6:58 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours and 16 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:48 am & 4:01 pm | Low tide at 10:02 am & 9:49 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 24.6 days, 25% lighting.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Jamestown: Jamestown Bike Path Committee at 9 am, Jamestown Technical Review Committee at 11 am

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND

What’s Up this weekend in Newport: Dec. 8 – 10

RIDOT to permanently close old Downtown Newport exit on Dec. 8

Jamestown Arts Center to host Holiday Arts Market Dec. 8 – 9

SantaCon returns to Newport on Dec. 9

Choral Collective of Newport County will present its annual Winter Concert on December 9

ESPN’s College GameDay to broadcast Dec. 9 show from Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium

Old Newport Exit on Route 138 East off Pell Bridge to Close Permanently Friday

JJ Peterka, Tage Thompson and Victor Olofsson scored and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

A push to develop affordable housing on publicly owned land and a requirement that renters receive a four-month notice of planned rent hikes are just two of the ideas being pitched to Rhode Island lawmakers to help address rising housing costs in the state.

In the meantime, Tiverton official sounds alarm on ambiguity in state law.

Governor McKee offers Hanukkah greetings to Rhode Island’s Jewish community

Meet Rocky! A loving, senior dog looking for his forever home

Enrollment in Rhode Island Schools Declines Significantly Since 2019

Portsmouth Police arrest woman on fentanyl trafficking charges

Two television networks on Thursday announced they would hold separate Republican presidential debates at the same location in New Hampshire just ahead of that state’s GOP primary next month, but officials at Saint Anselm College said they were only aware of one of the events.

SantaCon, Holiday Arts Market, Sparking Lights at The Breakers, Elf, and more.

Keep reading to learn about what critics consider to be the very best in the holiday genre.

As New Year’s approaches, Stacker looked at specific food practices from around the world. Where did they come from? What are the meanings behind these time-tested recipes? What makes these traditions so special to the cultures or communities they came from?

The Ocean Race wins Sustainability Award for its efforts to put ocean protection at the heart of the round-the-world sailing competition

RECENT LOCAL OBITUARIES

Janet Ellen Wasilewski

Brenda Margolis

Jerome “Jerry” R. Kirby Jr.

Suzanne Reardon

Constance “Connie” Sullivan McAuliffe

East Bay RI: East Main improvements on Portsmouth Town Council agenda for Monday at PHS

RIDOH: Chicken Fried Rice Products Recalled

WJAR: Portsmouth firefighters respond to boat fire on tractor trailer