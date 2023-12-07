Believe it or not, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be here before you know it.

For some of you, the thought of cooking at home, traveling, or visiting the family is simply out of the question and you’re looking for a place to dine out. You’re in luck; we have a full round-up of places open for dinner and drinks on Christmas Day.

If you head out on Christmas Day, be sure to take care of those hard-working staff! It doesn’t always have to be monetary; sometimes, a simple thank you, a smile, or an expression of gratitude will do the trick.

What’s Up Newp has confirmed the following restaurants in Newport will be open, serving dinner and celebrating the holiday.

We’ll update this story as more restaurants confirm their details. Know of something that we missed? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Castle Hill Inn

There may be no place like home for the holidays, but there’s also no place like Castle Hill Inn either. Join us for an unforgettable holiday meal with friends and family. We will be serving a Three-Course Brunch from 11:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. $85. Per person. Reservations can be made for up to 7 guests.

Clarke Cooke House

Clarke Cooke House will continue the tradition of being among the very few restaurants that are open 365 days a year, opening at 5 pm for dinner on Christmas Day.

The Chanler at Cliff Walk

Christmas Eve in Cara

Savor the intimate ambiance of the mansion, where Chef Jasinski has thoughtfully selected eight of his favorite holiday dishes for your enjoyment. Two Seatings: 5:00 pm or 8:30 pm 8-Course Blind Tasting Menu $225 per person + tax & gratuity RESERVE A TABLE To secure your reservation, full pre-payment is required, with a 72-hour cancellation policy. For specific dietary preferences, please be aware that our tastings include both meat and seafood. Guests with severe allergies, dietary restrictions, or those who are vegetarians or vegans may find the Christmas Eve prix-fixe menu at The Chanler Café more suitable.

Christmas Eve in The Café

Embrace the holiday spirit with us as we savor the season with a four-course prix fixe menu, blending timeless ingredients with contemporary culinary artistry. Seatings are available from 5:00 pm – 8:30 pm VIEW MENU $120 per person + tax & gratuity RESERVE A TABLE To secure your reservation, a deposit of $50 per person is required. Cancel by 5 pm on December 21st to receive a full refund. Cancellations after this time are non-refundable.

Christmas Day Dinner

Join us as we showcase our affection for the holidays by crafting an unforgettable dining experience featuring a four-course prix fixe menu that blends classic ingredients with modern culinary techniques. Enjoy the festive live music and complete your holiday dining experience by indulging in the delightful offerings at our Christmas dessert confiserie. Seatings are available from 3:00 pm – 7:45 pm VIEW MENU $165 per person + tax & gratuity RESERVE A TABLE To secure your reservation, a deposit of $50 per person is required. Cancel by 5 pm on December 21st to receive a full refund. Cancellations after this time are non-refundable.

Newport Restaurant Group

We’ve reached out to Newport Restaurant Group about operating hours for 22 Bowen’s, The Mooring, Bar Cino, and Boat House (all of which have historically been open on Christmas Eve). We’ll update this story with that info once we have it.