Newport police arrested or summoned/cited seven people on Wednesday and early Thursday morning on charges that included domestic assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, possession of an open container of alcohol, and possession with intent to deliver, according to the police department’s arrest log.

The day’s first arrest came at 10 a.m. on Wednesday when police arrested 26-year-old Tyler Franco for domestic cyberstalking and cyberharassment.

At noon on Wednesday, an officer summoned/cited Ramondo Howard, 49, of Newport, for an open container of alcohol.

Three arrests occurred within an hour and a half on Wednesday. At 1:25 p.m., police arrested 39-year-old Tristan Fern for domestic disorderly conduct and vandalism. At 3:30 p.m., police arrested 45-year-old Michele Cardinal, of Newport, for resisting arrest and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. At 6:12 p.m., Officer Boghigian arrested 37-year-old Maria Ramos, of Newport, for domestic disorderly conduct, refusing to relinquish a telephone, and felony assault.

An officer summoned/cited Tyree Garrett, 26, of Providence, for disorderly conduct at 9:10 p.m on Wednesday.

At 2:53 a.m. on Thursday, Officer Maggiacomo arrested 35-year-old Christopher Smith, of Newport, for resisting arrest, willful trespass, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, according to the police department.

