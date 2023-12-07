As the Jewish community lights their menorahs to celebrate Hanukkah, Governor Dan McKee issued a statement of support for the holiday today.

McKee said Hanukkah symbolizes the resilience of the human spirit and the triumph of hope over adversity, and that the people of Rhode Island are with the Jewish community during this time.

He also said that the holiday season is a time for families to come together and celebrate the joy of Hanukkah, and wished everyone Chag Sameach.

“As the first night of Hanukkah approaches, we celebrate all that the Festival of Lights symbolizes – the resilience of the human spirit and the triumph of hope over adversity. During this Hanukkah season, let us take time to reflect on the values of unity and compassion. Across Rhode Island – and across the world at this moment in time – as families come together to light the Menorah, let us wish them health, safety, well-being and peace. Susan and I extend our warm wishes to the Jewish community. Chag Sameach!” Governor Dan McKee

What’s Up Newp created this story using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology. A journalist edited the story to ensure accuracy and lack of bias before publication.