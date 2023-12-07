The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will permanently close the old downtown Newport exit on Route 138 East off the Pell Bridge on Friday, December 8, 2023.

All traffic coming from the Pell Bridge into Newport will need to take the new ramp system. After the old off-ramp, drivers must stay to the left and turn left at the new JT Connell Connector Road. Once on the connector road, drivers must turn left again onto JT Connell Highway toward Farewell Street and downtown Newport.

A new ramp system was created as part of the Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 Project, which is expected to be finished by the end of 2024. RIDOT estimates that the new system will reduce rear-end and sideswipe crashes by 80 percent.

The $74 million project has also created a shared-use bike path and a new commuter parking lot, both of which are expected to open next year. The new design also frees up approximately 25 acres of land for potential economic development.

RIDOT has been encouraging drivers to use the new JT Connell Connector Road and get familiar with the new route before today.

More information about the project can be found on the Rhode Island Department of Transportation website.

Here is the complete Travel Advisory Reminder from RIDOT;

