Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport, Rhode Island.

Friday, December 8

Jamestown: Jamestown Bike Path Committee at 9 am, Jamestown Technical Review Committee at 11 am

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Saturday, December 9

No local meetings are scheduled.

Sunday, December 10

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Johnny’s Restuarant: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Elf at 2 pm, Napoleon at 4:30 pm

Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Blue F.O.’s at 4 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 5:30 pm

The Reef: Meg Chenot at 12 pm

No local meetings are scheduled.

