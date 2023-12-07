Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport, Rhode Island.
Friday, December 8
RIDOT to permanently close old Downtown Newport exit on Dec. 8
With its closure, all traffic will use the new ramp system to access Downtown Newport.
Jamestown Arts Center to host Holiday Arts Market Dec. 8 – 9
Celebratory Showcase of Local Art at the JAC Holiday Arts Market, December 8 and 9
Things To Do
- Christmas in Newport throughout Newport
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 4:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
- 5 pm: Harvest Night Market at Harvest Market
- 5:30 pm: IYRS Community Holiday Party at Restoration Hall
- 6 pm: Holiday Art Market at Newport Pride Center
- 7 pm: Holiday Choral Concert at Ochre Court
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant: Sean Couto at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Napoleon at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Take It To The Bridge Trio at 8:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 6 pm
- One Pelham East: Timeless Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ Nook at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Joe Sabourin at 6 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
- Vieste: Live music at 7 pm
Local Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Bike Path Committee at 9 am, Jamestown Technical Review Committee at 11 am
- See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Saturday, December 9
SantaCon returns to Newport on Dec. 9
Dozens of “Santas” are expected to take to the streets of Newport on Saturday, December 9 to take part in the annual event known as SantaCon.
Choral Collective of Newport County will present its annual Winter Concert on December 9
The concert will feature the three ensembles of CCNC: Newport County Youth Chorus, Aquidneck Singers and Quorus.
ESPN’s College GameDay to broadcast Dec. 9 show from Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium
College GameDay’s ninth visit to ‘America’s Game’ – Saturday, Dec. 9 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Things To Do
- Christmas in Newport throughout Newport
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 9 am: St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church | 2023 CHRISTMAS BAZAAR
- 10 am: Pet Photos with Santa at Domina’s Agway
- 10 am: A Victorian Santa Event with the Newport Historical Society at Colony House
- 10 am: Santa’s Aquidneck Island Holiday Party & Elves Workshop at Knights of Columbus
- 10 am: IYRS Holiday Book Sale at IYRS Aquidneck Mill Building
- 11 am: Twas the Night Before Christmas at Newport Marriott
- 12 pm: Christmas Open House at the Irish Museum
- 12 pm: SantaCon Newport 2023
- 1 pm: Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 1 pm: Warm up for the Holidays at Greenvale Vineyards
- 4:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers: An Outdoor Magical Wonderland
- 5 pm: Holiday Choral Concert at Ochre Court
- 8 pm: Live Improv Comedy with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Johnny’s Restaurant: Phoenix Ave at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Napoleon at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Pete LaGrange & The Ghost Riders at 8:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 10 pm
- Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 6 pm
- Newport Vineyards: Ravers Concert Evening at 6 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ Nook at 11:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing Co.: The Barn Sessions Concert Series presents The Carson Daily at 6 pm at 6:30 pm
- Rusty’s: Dan Ferrazzoli at 8 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live Improv Comedy with the Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Pub at Two Mile Corner: Moment’s Notice at 8 pm
- The Reef: Nate Cozzolino at 6 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
- Vieste: John Erikson at 6 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
Sunday, December 10
Things To Do
- Christmas in Newport throughout Newport
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 10 am: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School
- 10:30 am: Breakfast with Santa at Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
- 1 pm: Hot Chocolate Bar at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 1 pm: Sip n’ Shop Sundays at Newport Vineyards
- 3:15 pm: Coastal Queen’s Holiday Cocktail Cruise
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Johnny’s Restuarant: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Elf at 2 pm, Napoleon at 4:30 pm
- Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Blue F.O.’s at 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 5:30 pm
- The Reef: Meg Chenot at 12 pm
Local Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
