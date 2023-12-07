Photo Credit: SantaCon Newport

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport, Rhode Island.

Friday, December 8

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

Saturday, December 9

SantaCon returns to Newport on Dec. 9

Dozens of “Santas” are expected to take to the streets of Newport on Saturday, December 9 to take part in the annual event known as SantaCon.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Sunday, December 10

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Johnny’s Restuarant: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series at 3 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Elf at 2 pm, Napoleon at 4:30 pm
  • Johnny’s: Newport Island Quartet at 3 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Blue F.O.’s at 4 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • Speakeasy Bar & Grill: Live music at 9 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 5:30 pm
  • The Reef: Meg Chenot at 12 pm

Local Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
  • See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Read More from What's Up Newp

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.