A 29-year-old woman formerly of Middletown was taken into custody yesterday on fentanyl trafficking charges, the Portsmouth Police Department announced in a press release.
Officers pulled the woman over on Boyd’s Lane in Portsmouth after an investigation into drug trafficking in the area. The woman, Samantha Carfora, was charged with the delivery of a controlled substance after officers allegedly found 18 grams of fentanyl in her car.
Carfora was arraigned in District Court and is being held without bail.
