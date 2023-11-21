This story first appeared in What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter. Join the 17,000+ who wake up to it in their inbox every day by signing up for it here.
Good Tuesday Morning.
🏡 Tyler Bernadyn with a look at what homes sold in Newport County last week → Newport County Real Estate Report: Homes that found new owners last week.
🦃 If you haven’t made those Thanksgiving reservations or orders, there may still be some time → Where to get Thanksgiving meals to go; dine out on Thanksgiving Day in Newport.
⛵ On Friday, Newport is sailing into the most wonderful time of the year with the Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade → Newport Illuminated Boat Parade returns on Nov. 24.
🎅 Sprinkle your calendar in Red and Green – Santa Claus is coming to the Shops at Long Wharf Mall on Saturday → Shops at Long Wharf Mall to host Christmas Tree Lighting, Santa Magic on Nov. 25.
👉 Naval Station Newport is seeking host families for OCS candidates for Thanksgiving. OCS candidates may be sponsored by active duty military, retired military and GS/NAF civilian employees with prior military service.
WHAT’S UP TODAY
WEATHER
- Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 45. North wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
- Tonight: Rain, mainly after midnight. Low around 42. Breezy, with a southeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
- 7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast
MARINE FORECAST
- Gale Warning in effect from November 22, 4:00 AM until November 22, 1:00 PM
- Today: NNE wind 7 to 9 kt becoming ESE in the afternoon. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: SE wind 10 to 15 kt increasing to 16 to 21 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 kt. Rain, mainly after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 55°F.
SUN, MOON, & TIDE
- Sunrise: 6:41 am | Sunset: 4:21 pm | 9 hours and 40 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 1:49 am & 2:15 pm | Low tide at 7:57 am & 8:45 pm.
- Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 7.9 days, 56% lighting.
THINGS TO DO
- Holidays at the Newport Mansions
- 11 am to 2 pm: Middletown Senior Center Bake Sale
- 3:30 pm: Manga Drawing at Newport Public Library
- 6 pm: Fiber Therapy: A Knitting and Crocheting Group, Open to All! at Newport Public Library
- 6 pm: The Queens of Newport’s Gilded Age at Newport Public Library
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Holdovers at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
- The Fifth Element: Megan Chenot at 7 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
- Jamestown: Police Pension Committee at 8:30 am
- Middletown: School Building Committee at 4 pm, Town Council at 6 pm
- Tiverton: Conservation Commission at 2 pm, Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm
- See the agenda for meetings here
HAPPENING THIS WEEK
Rhode Island Road Report: Travel Advisories for Nov. 18 – 25
Where to get Thanksgiving meals to go; dine out on Thanksgiving Day in Newport
West Place Animal Sanctuary to host Holiday Shop & Stroll Nov. 24 – 26
Newport Illuminated Boat Parade returns on Nov. 24
Buy Nothing Coat Exchange returns to Rhode Island State House on Nov. 24
Shops at Long Wharf Mall to host Christmas Tree Lighting, Santa Magic on Nov. 25
The 53rd Annual Christmas In Newport starts the celebrations early
ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM
THE LATEST
Featured Property of the Week: A first-floor condo that’s within walking distance to rverything!
Open House: Sunday, November 26. 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Particulate
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
60 years after JFK’s death, today’s Kennedys choose other paths to public service
Patrick Kennedy, son of Sen. Ted Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy, remembers being a young state legislator in Rhode Island some 30 years ago and hearing encouraging words from the opposition leader at the time.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Hagel scores in OT as Lightning beat Eastern Conference-leading Bruins 5-4
Steven Stamkos scored the tying goal with 4.8 seconds left in regulation and Brandon Hagel got the winner on a breakaway 1:19 into overtime as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins 5-4 on Monday night.
Miles Bridges’ 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds left in OT helps Hornets beat Celtics; Tatum scores 45
Jayson Tatum had 45 points, but missed a free throw with 5.2 seconds left that would have tied the game after getting fouled on a 3-point shot
Bryant knocks off Howard 67-61
Earl Timberlake’s 19 points helped Bryant defeat Howard 67-61 on Monday night.
Callie the Calico is looking for her new home
Meet your new best feline friend, Callie – this week’s adoptable cat of the week!
Shops at Long Wharf Mall to host Christmas Tree Lighting, Santa Magic on Nov. 25
November 25 Tree Lighting at Long Wharf Mall
DEM announces availability of $1.2 million in EPA Grant Funding for projects to improve water quality in watersheds
Local, state and regional governmental agencies, as well as public schools, universities, and non-profit watershed, environmental or conservation organizations, and 501(c)3 non-profit organizations with the capacity to carry-out eligible projects such as urban neighborhood associations are eligible to apply for the grants.
Newport County Real Estate Report: Homes that found new owners last week
Let’s take a glimpse at some of the remarkable properties that changed hands in Newport County over the past week
Newport Police reports for Nov. 17 – 20
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Friday, November 17 through 7 am on Monday, November 20, 2023.
RECENT LOCAL OBITUARIES
FURTHER READING
Boston Globe: Touro Synagogue — the country’s oldest synagogue — sees increase in visitors, both Jewish and non-Jewish, coming to reflect
Newport Daily News: Rhode Island Middle Passage Port Marker plan in Newport draws concern
