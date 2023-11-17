Here are the weekly road construction reports from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RITBA) and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

All schedules are weather-dependent.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

November 19 – 25, 2023

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Upcoming improvements in the roadway between the old toll plaza and the bridge which are set to begin October 16, 2023, and continue through April 2024, will impact travel times for those crossing the Newport Pell Bridge. To read the Travel Advisory concerning the improvements, CLICK HERE. To read the latest Project Update and Frequently asked Questions, CLICK HERE.

Westbound Right Lane Closure– 11/20- 7 am to 3 pm

Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.

Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.

Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.



Sakonnet River Bridge

Southbound Left Lane Closure– 11/21- 8:45 am to 2:45 pm

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

November 18 – 24, 2023

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), use caution when traveling through the area, motorists traveling North on I-95 should stay in the LEFT lanes, those traveling to Rt. 146 North should stay in the CENTER lane to access new bridge ramp, only state offices exit traffic should be in the RIGHT lane.

Providence: I-95, from Exit 37A to Exit 39 A, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun. to Wed. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence: The on-ramp from Atwells Ave. to I-95 North, will be closed for construction, Mon.-Thurs. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m.

Providence: Park St. North, from Hayes St. to Smith St., road closed for waterline work, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: Valley St., from Taunton Ave. to Warren Ave., is closed permanently. Use the Connector Rd. and Waterfront Dr. to detour.



Providence/East Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., right lane and temporary ramp closures (Exit 1D, and the on-ramps from Veterans Memorial Pkwy., Warren Ave. and Taunton Ave.) for guardrail installation, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detours.

Learn more about the project

New Traffic Pattern

Cumberland: I-295, over Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), at the Mendon Rd. Bridge, travel lanes reduced from three to two for bridge work through late 2024.

Overnight

Lincoln: I-295 at the Rte. 146 interchange, alternating lane closures for bridge construction, Sun. to Wed. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from Main St. on-ramp to Exit 41, right lane and shoulder closure for electrical work, Mon. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Providence: I-95 North, Atwells Ave. on-ramp closed for material delivery, Sun. to Wed. nights, 11 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Pawtucket: I-95 North, right lane and shoulder closure on I-95 off-ramp on Frontage Rd., Mon. to Wed., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: I-95 North just after Rte. 4 merge, right shoulder closures for electrical work, Mon., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.Back to top

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)

Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 7 and Rte. 122 interchanges over Rte. 146, travel lanes have shifted to the right and have reduced from three to two.



Lincoln: I-295, from Rte. 7 to Rte. 122, alternating lane closures for bridge construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-7 a.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 146, from Rte. 99 to Rte. 116, road closed for bridge construction, Sun. and Mon. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 South Service Rds., from Rte. 99 to Rte. 116, roads closed for bridge construction, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: At the intersection of Rte. 146 and Sayles Hill Rd., left turns prohibited for drainage installation, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146, near Sayles Hill Rd., alternating lane closures for drainage installation, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 146A to the Mass. line, alternating lane closures for road construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. West, from Rte. 146 to Iron Mine Hill Rd., road closed for drainage installation, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. East, from Rte. 146 to Rte. 99, partial road closure (Sayles Hill Rd. West) for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Travel lanes have shifted at the Rte. 146/Rte. 146A (Exit 10) interchange, with the following changes:

Rte. 146 North: both travel lanes have shifted to the right

Rte. 146 North, at Exit 10 (Rte. 146A): ramp narrowing at the exit from two lanes to one

Rte. 146A South, at the off-ramp to Rte. 146 South: travel lanes have been narrowed

Learn more about the project

Route 37 Improvements (Cranston/Warwick)

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 31A (Rte. 37 West on-ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.



Cranston: A new lane shift is in place on Rte. 37 near the I-295 interchange. Reduce your speed, stay in your lane.



Cranston: I-295 South, in the vicinity of Exits 3A and B (Rte. 37), all lanes now shift to the right.



Cranston: I-295 North, from Exit 3A to approx. 600 ft. north of Rte. 37, all lanes are narrowed and shift to the left.



Cranston: I-295 South, in the vicinity of Exits 3A and B (Rte. 37), alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 5 a.m. Expect noise.

Cranston: Cranston St., below Rte. 37 (between Sherman Ave. and Overbrook Dr.), alternating one-way traffic with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East, alternating lane closures for curbing, sidewalk and drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cranston: Rte. 37 West on-ramp from Pontiac Ave., narrowed lanes for drainage work, Mon. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Warwick: Rte. 37 West, from Post Rd. to I-95 North, alternating lane closures for road work, Mon. to Wed. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Learn more about the project

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

Rte. 10 South, at the Union Ave. off-ramp, right lane closed for steel installation on the Rte. 6 East to Rte. 10 South ramp over Amtrak, Sun. night, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Rte. 10 South, from 6/10 split to Hartford Ave., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Route 6

Rte. 6 West, from the 6/10 split to Hartford Ave., alternating lanes closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours, Mon.-Fri.

Learn more about the project

Temporary Ramp Closures

Lincoln: The on-ramps from Breakneck Hill Rd. to Rte. 146 remain closed for bridge work until further notice. Follow signed detour.

New Traffic Patterns

North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, all lanes are shifting to the left through early fall.



Providence: All traffic on Rte. 146 South under the Hawkins St. Bridge is shifting to the right until the end of the year.

Overnight

Lincoln: Rte. 146 South at I-295, full road closure with detour, Sun. night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 99 to Rte. 146A, alternating lane closures for road construction, Sun. Wed. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Providence: Rte. 146 South, from Branch Ave. on-ramp to Rte. 146 South – beyond the Hawkins St. overpass, right lane and shoulder closure for bridge repair, Sun. to Wed. nights, 10 p.m.-5 a.m.

Weekday

Charlestown/Westerly: Rte. 1, from Tamanaco Dr. in Charlestown to Robin Hollow Ln. in Westerly, alternating lane closures for paving, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.



North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, right shoulder closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146, under School St., shoulder closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Rte. 146A to Mass. Stateline, alternating lane closures for road construction, Mon. to Tues. 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146 West, from Sayles Hill Rd. to Rte. 99, lane closure for road work, Mon. to Tues., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Sayles Hill Rd. to Iron Mine Hill Rd., full road closure with detour for drainage installation, Mon. to Tues., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence/Providence: The new Henderson Bridge is slated to open to westbound motorists on Fri. morning (Nov. 17), and to eastbound motorists on Mon. morning (Nov. 20.)



East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.

East Providence: Massasoit Ave., road closed northbound at Wilmarth Ave., and southbound at Broadway, to establish a new traffic pattern, Wed. and Thurs. nights, 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.)

Overnight

Cranston: Cranston St. below Rte. 37, between Sherman Ave. and Overbrook Dr., alternating one-way traffic for bridge construction, Mon. to Wed. nights into day, 7 p.m.-1 p.m.

Weekday

Providence: Eddy St., from underpass to Allens Ave. intersection, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon. to Tues., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks will remain open during demolition and construction of the bike path bridges, providing a continuous off-road path around the construction area.

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: Admiral Kalbfus Rd., has moved to its final traffic configuration, with two lanes in each direction with turn lanes. Please watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting from the closed “road to nowhere” for drainage and wetland restoration work.

Newport: JT Connell Hwy., from Van Zandt Ave. to the JT Connell Highway Connector, alternating one-way traffic for intersection work and paving, Sun.-Wed. nights, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.



Newport: JT Connell Hwy., from Van Zandt Ave. to the JT Connell Highway Connector, lane shifts for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Newport: JT Connell Hwy., at #199, shoulder closures as needed for traffic signal work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Learn more about the project

Weekday

Jamestown: Conanicus Ave. North, sidewalk across from 125 Conanicus Ave., right lane closure for seawall repair, Mon. to Tues., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

New Traffic Patterns

Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), from Rte. 116 (George Washington Hwy.) to Albion Rd., right lane closed/shifted with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, through May 2024.

Smithfield: Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), at the Putnam Pike Bridge over I-295, all lanes shifted to the left through mid-November.

Temporary Road Closure

Burrillville: Rte. 7 North and South, between Victory Hwy. and Rte. 102, road closed for bridge work at the Nasonville Concrete Arch Bridge, until December. Follow signed detour.

Temporary Ramp Closure

Johnston: Rte. 6 West, at the on/off ramps to I-295 South, ramps closed for paving, Sun. night, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

Cumberland: Rte. 22 at Mendon Rd. North, from on/off-ramps to Rte. 295 North, to on/off-ramps to Rte. 295 South, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun. night, 10 p.m.-5 a.m.

South County

Weekday

Charlestown/Richmond: Kings Factory Rd., at end of bridge, alternating lane closures for drainage work, Mon., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

West Bay

Airport Connector

Warwick: I-95, from the Airport Connector on-ramp to the Airport Connector off-ramp, right shoulder closures for landscaping/construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Warwick: Post Road, from Warwick Ave. to Airport Entrance on Post Rd., alternating lane closures for sidewalk construction, Mon. to Wed., 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Overnight

East Greenwich: Division St. East, from I-95 North on-ramp from Division St. to the Rte. 4 South off/on ramp to/from Division St., right lane closed for utility work, Mon.-Wed. nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

Warwick: Jefferson Blvd. under Rte. 37, alternating lane closures for road work, Mon. night, 7 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Warwick: Rte. 117, from I-95 to Rte. 2, alternating lane closures for RI Energy gas main installation, weekdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., through Fri., Dec. 15.

West Greenwich: Robin Hallow Rd., from Benjamin Reynolds Rd. to Finlandia Blvd., narrowed lanes for bridge inspection, Mon. to Tues., 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

West Greenwich: Rte. 3, Nooseneck Hill Bridge over I-95, alternating lane closures for power washing, Mon. to Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

West Warwick: Rte. 3, from New London Tpke. to Rte. 2 (Quaker Lane), alternating lane closures for utility work, weekdays through the end of November.

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to What'sUpNewp's free daily newsletter, we'll keep you in the know of what's happening, new, and to do in Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond!