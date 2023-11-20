Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Friday, November 17 through 7 am on Monday, November 20, 2023.

What’sUpNewp has edited the arrest log to withhold home address information.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

ARREST LOG

At 1:45 am on Friday, November 17, Officer Rayner took into custody Darin Grady, age 18, of Providence, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Receiving Stolen Goods > 1,500 and < 5,000.

At 1:51 am on Friday, November 17, Officer Rayner took into custody Darin Grady, age 18, of Providence, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Vandalism/Malicious Injury To Property, Larceny/O $1500 (From Building).

At 5:05 am on Friday, November 17, Officer Fanella took into custody Carissa Giroux, age 30, of Newport, Rhode Island on the following charges – Resisting Legal or Illegal Arrest, Domestic – Protective Orders – 3rd Offense, Domestic – Disorderly Conduct, Domestic – Simple Assault/Battery, and Domestic – Vandalism/Malicious Injury to Prop.

At 12:15 am on Saturday, November 18, Officer Ethier arrested Benjamin Lederman, age 23, of Middletown, Rhode Island, on the following charges – Disorderly Conduct and Simple Assault or Battery.

At 10 pm on Saturday, November 18, Officer Ballantine arrested Dylan Deangelis, age 18, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charges – 2 counts of Alcohol, Drink, Possess By Minor – 21, Urinate, Expectorate, or Defecate in Public, Alcohol, Drink, Possess, Open Container in Public, and Obstructing Officer In Execution of Duty.

At 10:57 pm on Saturday, November 18, Officer Sullivan summoned/cited Dylan Holtbakk, age 21, of Newport, Rhode Island, on the following charge – Animals, Restraint Of.

At 1:15 am on Sunday, November 19, Officer Epstein arrested Selvin De Jesus, age 29, whose address was withheld, on the following charges – Domestic – Disorderly Conduct, Domestic – Vandalism/Malicious Injury to Prop, and Domestic – Simple Assault/Battery.

At 1:54 am on Monday, November 20, Officer San Antonio took into custody Tyler Franco, age 25, of Bristol, Rhode Island, on the following charges – Disorderly Conduct and Simple Assault or Battery.

DISPATCH LOG

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to What'sUpNewp's free daily newsletter, we'll keep you in the know of what's happening, new, and to do in Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond!