SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Earl Timberlake’s 19 points helped Bryant defeat Howard 67-61 on Monday night.
Timberlake added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-3). Connor Withers scored 15 points, shooting 5 for 7, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc.
Seth Towns and Shy Odom scored 16 points apiece for the Bison (2-4). Towns grabbed nine rebounds and Bryce Harris added 11 points and eight rebounds.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by
Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Subscribe to What'sUpNewp's free daily newsletter, we'll keep you in the know of what's happening, new, and to do in Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond!
A look at What’s Up today, plus all of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.
Read More
41 mins ago November 21, 2023
Open House: Sunday, November 26. 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.
Read More
2 hours ago November 21, 2023
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Read More
2 hours ago November 21, 2023
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Read More
2 hours ago November 21, 2023
Patrick Kennedy, son of Sen. Ted Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy, remembers being a young state legislator in Rhode Island some 30 years ago and hearing encouraging words from the opposition leader at the time.
Read More
2 hours ago November 21, 2023
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Read More
4 hours ago November 21, 2023
Load more posts
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.