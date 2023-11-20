Sprinkle your calendar in Red and Green – Santa Claus is coming to town!

Rendezvous at the Shops at Long Wharf Mall to greet the jolly good guy on his first visit of the season to Newport.

Naughty – or preferably nice – gather around the festively decorated Long Wharf Christmas Tree as it comes to life, thanks to the magical touch of Newport in Bloom, then take your one-of-a kind picture with Santa and his trusty elf while snow ladies spread holiday cheer and candy canes for all.

You’ll enjoy holiday songs by the Thompson Middle School chorus, sip on hot chocolate and coffee generously provided by Yagi Noodles and unleash your creative side with arts and crafts at Cutie Curls.

A jolly Ho-Ho-Ho time for all!

DATE: Saturday, November 25

TIME: 4-6pm

Tree Lighting: 4:30pm

Shops open to 7pm



Event sponsors include Newport in Bloom, Discover Newport, and the Shops at Long Wharf.

