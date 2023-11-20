Join the Shops at Long Wharf for their annual tree lighting and Santa Magic on November 25 from 4 pm to 6 pm. This is a free community event with Santa. Tree lighting, pictures with Santa, kids crafts, letters to Santa, music and much more. Photo Credit: Discover Newport
Sprinkle your calendar in Red and Green – Santa Claus is coming to town!
Rendezvous at the Shops at Long Wharf Mall to greet the jolly good guy on his first visit of the season to Newport.
Naughty – or preferably nice – gather around the festively decorated Long Wharf Christmas Tree as it comes to life, thanks to the magical touch of Newport in Bloom, then take your one-of-a kind picture with Santa and his trusty elf while snow ladies spread holiday cheer and candy canes for all.
You’ll enjoy holiday songs by the Thompson Middle School chorus, sip on hot chocolate and coffee generously provided by Yagi Noodles and unleash your creative side with arts and crafts at Cutie Curls.
