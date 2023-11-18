Submitted by Clagett Sailing

The board of directors of Clagett Sailing announces the passing of Juliette Clagett McLennan (January 7, 1946 – November 15, 2023), the nonprofit organizations co-founder and president.

“My mother was an avid sailor, and her positive impact on the sport, especially for people living with disabilities, will be felt for decades to come,” says Stephanie McLennan.

In 2003, Judy and her daughter Stephanie founded Clagett Sailing in memory of her father, C. Thomas “Tom” Clagett Jr. The nonprofit organization provides opportunities for sailors with disabilities to learn, race, win and to experience Paralympic-level sailing competition.

With Judy’s leadership, the first few annual clinics and regattas grew into a widely respected sailing organization, including a second yearly match racing event in Oyster Bay, NY. Also, U.S. Sailing, the sport’s national governing body, designated the Clagett Sailing clinic and regatta as a sanctioned event to determine national championships.

In 2022, Clagett Sailing marked the 20th Anniversary of the Clagett Newport. Over the past two decades, sailors who train at the Clagett Sailing clinic and regattas have earned medals at the 2008, 2012, and 2016 Paralympic Games.

“The legacy that my mother leaves is one of camaraderie and inclusion that will live on in the work Clagett Sailing will continue to accomplish in her memory,” says McLennan.

For more information about Clagett Sailing please visit: www.clagettsailing.org

About Clagett Sailing:

Founded in 2003, the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta honors the late Tom Clagett (1916-2001), a U.S. Navy World War II veteran who learned to sail on Chesapeake Bay. As a youngster he suffered temporary paralysis as the result of a bout of meningitis; an experience that left him with a deep respect for the accomplishments of people with disabilities. Clagett Sailing’s stated mission is “to assist sailors in realizing their potential on the water by providing them both the knowledge and tools to improve their skills and the opportunity to use these skills in competition.” The organization has adopted Tom Clagett’s motto of “Reach for Success,” which resonateswith every Clagett sailor.

2022 marked the 20th Anniversary of Clagett Newport. Clagett alumni sailors have earned medals at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games. Along with reaching the 20th Anniversary milestone, the nonprofit organization while adhering to its original mission has evolved beyond its original single regatta format and has been rebranded “Clagett Sailing” to encompass the multiple programs it now offers to sailors with disabilities.

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to What'sUpNewp's free daily newsletter, we'll keep you in the know of what's happening, new, and to do in Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond!