A long-standing tradition, 53 years to be exact, Christmas in Newport is eager to get the celebrations started early this year and is doing so at the Santa Magic event at the Shops on Long Wharf on Saturday, November 25 at 4 pm. This free community event will feature visits with Santa, kids’ crafts, music, and a tree lighting in the center of the Shops on Long Wharf.

Following this commencement, the month-long celebration continues into the end of the year with more than 50 events and counting taking place throughout Newport.

“Christmas is a special time of year and even more so when enjoying the many festivities taking place daily throughout the city,” states Christmas in Newport Executive Director, Kathy MacKnight in a statement. “There is something on our Christmas in Newport calendar for everyone, young and old alike, and many of the activities and events are free of charge,” adds MacKnight

Founded in 1971, Christmas in Newport began as a two-week festival that celebrated the non-commercial traditions of the holiday season. The thousands of lights that illuminate the streets and harbors are meant to emulate candlelight and are the brainchild of Christmas in Newport, founder Ruth Meyer, who wished to capture the candlelit holidays of days past.

View all Christmas in Newport events at www.ChristmasInNewport.org

